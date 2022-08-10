Big Tobacco Wins 8th Delay Of Graphic New Warning Labels

By Dorothy Atkins (August 10, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Wednesday delayed for the eighth time the effective date of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's new rule requiring tobacco companies to put graphic warning labels on cigarette packs, kicking the compliance deadline that was initially set for June 2021 to Oct. 6, 2023. In a one-page order, U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker delayed the new rule's effective date by granting a fourth request by cigarette makers to postpone, citing reasons he laid out in a May 2020 order that initially stopped the measure from taking effect on June 18, 2021, for 120 days....

