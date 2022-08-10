Student Privacy Pledge Signee Scrapped After Data Breach

By Allison Grande (August 10, 2022, 9:18 PM EDT) -- Illuminate Education has become the first company to be dropped from a popular student privacy pledge that counts Apple and Google among its nearly 250 signatories and is facing possible regulatory action after disclosing a data breach earlier this year. The Future of Privacy Forum, which in 2014 began recruiting companies to sign onto a voluntary pledge to safeguard the privacy and security of students' personal data, said Monday that it had removed Illuminate Education from the list of companies that have signed the pledge, which includes Apple Inc., Google's Workspace for Education, AT&T Inc., ClassDojo, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and McGraw Hill. The nonprofit think...

