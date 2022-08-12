Crypto Hedge Fund Sues In Del. For Return Of Digital Assets

By Leslie A. Pappas (August 12, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Polychain Capital LP, a San Francisco-based investment firm focused on cryptocurrency, sued Shipyard Software Inc. in Delaware's Court of Chancery, asserting breaches of fiduciary duty "for depriving plaintiff and the class of the ability to redeem their shares." The complaint filed Aug. 10 remained under seal on Friday, but a supplemental information sheet showed that Polychain Capital is seeking an order, among other things, directing Shipyard "to return and issue digital assets." San Francisco-based Shipyard Software is a company that creates decentralized exchanges for crypto trading, according to its website. The company says its mission includes "building specialized, elegant [decentralized exchanges]...

