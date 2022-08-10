Colo. Gov'ts Ask Justices To Honor Climate Suit Remand

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (August 10, 2022, 7:13 PM EDT) -- A trio of Colorado local governments have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reject Exxon Mobil Corp. and Suncor Energy Inc.'s effort to overturn the Tenth Circuit's ruling that a lawsuit seeking climate-change-related infrastructure damages belongs in state court. Boulder County, San Miguel County and the city of Boulder alleged on Tuesday that the use of fossil fuels produced by Exxon and Suncor is increasing greenhouse emissions and causing climate-related harms. They are seeking costs related to their efforts to deal with those impacts. The Tenth Circuit earlier this year rejected the companies' effort to transfer the matter to federal court,...

