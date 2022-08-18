High Court FLSA Case Threatens OT Pay Landscape

By Melissa Legault and Wade Erwin (August 18, 2022, 4:23 PM EDT) -- In its upcoming term, the U.S. Supreme Court is set to decide in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. v. Hewitt[1] whether a daily rate supervisor who earned in excess of $200,000 annually is entitled to overtime compensation under the Fair Labor Standards Act. Employers that pay their employees daily rates — particularly those in the oil and gas industry — should be on the lookout and preparing for the court's decision, as it threatens to alter the employment compensation landscape substantially and may force some employers to reshape their compensation schemes entirely. Oral argument in this case is presently scheduled for...

