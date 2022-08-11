Tenn. Court Reinstates Suit Over ER Patient's Death

By Jonathan Capriel (August 11, 2022, 5:35 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee appeals court has reinstated a wrongful death suit against a hospital and its ER physician, saying the patient's father should have been allowed to secure a medical expert after his previous one dropped out when his income as a witness was made public. The three-judge panel said in its Wednesday order that the lower court abused its discretion when it blocked Barry Blackbrun, father of Briton Blackburn, who died at 32 years old, from bringing on a substitute standard of care expert after his first expert, Dr. Richard Sobel, refused to testify "due to no fault of counsel or...

