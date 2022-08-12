Nursing Homes Must Brace For Data-Driven DOJ Scrutiny

By Brenna Jenny and Francesca Ozinal (August 12, 2022, 3:56 PM EDT) -- In the two years since the U.S. Department of Justice announced the National Nursing Home Initiative, or NNHI — an effort to focus enforcement resources on substandard quality in nursing homes[1] — the initiative has produced few public results, and seemed to have faded to the background amid other DOJ priorities. However, the DOJ recently filed one of its first False Claims Act complaints against nursing home defendants for allegedly providing grossly substandard services in a case that originated as an investigation pursuant to the initiative.[2] The initiative's sluggish start may have resulted from competing demands from the pandemic, but the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS