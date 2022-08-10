Coinbase Says The SEC Is Investigating Its Asset Listing

By Hailey Konnath (August 10, 2022, 11:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is looking into Coinbase Global Inc.'s asset listing process, staking programs and yield-generating products, the cryptocurrency exchange disclosed in a regulatory filing Tuesday. The company said it has received "investigative subpoenas and requests" pertaining to certain customer programs, operations and existing and intended future products. These include Coinbase's "processes for listing assets, the classification of certain listed assets, its staking programs and its stablecoin and yield-generating products," per the filing. "The company believes the ultimate resolution of existing legal and regulatory investigation matters will not have a material adverse effect on the financial condition, results...

