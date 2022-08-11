Fla. Yacht Club's Wire Fraud Coverage Suit Tossed

By Ganesh Setty (August 11, 2022, 3:14 PM EDT) -- A Travelers unit doesn't have to cover the majority of a wire fraud a Florida yacht club said it suffered, a Florida federal judge ruled, finding the club only partially alleged that parties committed the fraud by purporting to be the club itself, a requirement under its crime policy. Partially granting Travelers Casualty & Surety Co. of America's motion to dismiss The Landings Yacht, Golf and Tennis Club Inc.'s suit on Wednesday, Judge Sheri Polster Chappell said The Landings' commercial crime policy provided coverage only if an "instruction purports to have been transmitted [or issued] by the insured." Because The Landings...

