US Trustee Says Mismanaged Buyk Belongs In Ch. 7

By Rick Archer (August 11, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Trustee's Office has asked a New York bankruptcy judge to convert the Chapter 11 case of grocery delivery app Buyk Corp. to a court-supervised liquidation, saying the bankruptcy case has been mired in gross mismanagement. In a motion filed Wednesday asking for a conversion to Chapter 7, the trustee's office said Buyk has failed to accomplish the quick liquidation it promised when it filed for bankruptcy in March, instead mishandling its asset sales and filing "essentially worthless" financial statements. "For those reasons, conversion is in the best interests of the creditors and the bankruptcy estate," it said. Buyk, an...

