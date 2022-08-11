1st Circ. Won't Revive RI Cops' Suit Over Seniority Rights

By Elliot Weld (August 11, 2022, 2:03 PM EDT) -- A group of Cranston, Rhode Island cops who sued after they were moved down a spot in seniority in their department had their appeal denied by the First Circuit, which ruled that a lower court was right to find the plaintiffs failed to show their union acted in bad faith. The officers' two claims against the city and their union, International Brotherhood of Police Officers Local 301, alleging a breach of contract and breach of duty to fair representation, were being considered as a hybrid claim, meaning if they failed on one claim they would fail on both. The appeals court...

