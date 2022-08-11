Minn. Atty Cops To Masking Assets In Client's Ch. 7

By Hayley Fowler (August 11, 2022, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A longtime civil attorney in Minnesota pled guilty to federal charges after prosecutors said he helped a client orchestrate a bogus bankruptcy petition that included fake debts and more than $1 million in hidden assets to avoid paying creditors, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. Gregory Ronald Anderson, 63, pled guilty Monday to one count of fraudulent concealment of bankruptcy assets, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Minnesota said. Anderson agreed to be voluntarily disbarred as part of the deal. According to his plea agreement, Anderson has been a licensed attorney in Minnesota since 1987 whose practice included bankruptcy. In 2015,...

