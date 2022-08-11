Pensions Watchdog Warns Trustees On Debt Refinancing

By Martin Croucher (August 11, 2022, 12:09 PM BST) -- The retirement savings watchdog has said that workers' benefits plans should be shielded from any fallout if a sponsoring employer wants to restructure existing debt, as the Bank of England raises its base interest rates to rein in spiraling inflation. The Pensions Regulator said Wednesday that it is concerned that the costs of corporate refinancing, which are rising because of the hike in interest rates, could affect a company's financial responsibility for its workplace retirement scheme, known as an employer covenant. The BoE raised base interest rates this month for the sixth time since December, up from 1.25% to 1.75%, in...

