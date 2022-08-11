Ex-Labour Staffer Fails To Overturn Loss In Defamation Suit

By Sophia Dourou (August 11, 2022, 5:26 PM BST) -- An appellate court ruled Thursday that a former aide to Jeremy Corbyn had not proved that a tweet saying a television presenter suggested the politician should be violently attacked was substantially true, rejecting her attempt to overturn a defamation decision against her. The Court of Appeal ruled that that Laura Murray, who was a member of the then-Labour Party leader's staff, had posted the worst interpretation of a tweet by Rachel Riley co-host of Channel 4 game show Countdown, which had an "ambiguous" meaning. "As it seems to me at present, where a defendant expresses a defamatory opinion that is expressly based...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS