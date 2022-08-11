Atty Sentenced To 14 Years For Fraudulent Funding Scheme

By Sophia Dourou (August 11, 2022, 1:56 PM BST) -- An attorney was sent to prison for 14 years on Thursday for pocketing £19.5 million ($23.6 million) of investors' money through a fraudulent "get rich quick" offshore legal aid scheme. Judge Martin Beddoe told the lawyer that "you are, in my judgment, an utterly dishonest man" as he imprisoned him for 14 years over a fraudulent legal aid scheme. (In Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images) Judge Martin Beddoe handed down the sentence at Southwark Crown Court to Timothy Schools, 61, for defrauding the Axiom Legal Financing Fund, which collapsed in 2012 with debts of £123 million. "There is, and never has...

