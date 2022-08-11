Corbyn Loses Bid To Take Libel Loss To Top UK Court

By Silvia Martelli (August 11, 2022, 6:40 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s highest court announced Thursday it wouldn't hear former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's challenge to a ruling that comments he made on a political talk show four years ago were defamatory toward a political blogger. The U.K. Supreme Court said that it refused permission on May 27 to appeal because the politician's application "does not raise an arguable point of law." Political commentator Richard Millett sued Corbyn over comments he made during an interview on the BBC's "Andrew Marr Show" in 2018, when he was leader of the opposition. In April 2021, the Court of Appeal rejected Corbyn's challenge to a...

