Royal Mail Loses Bid To Take £50M Ofcom Fine To Top Court

By Tom Fish (August 11, 2022, 5:52 PM BST) -- The U.K. Supreme Court said Thursday it would not hear Royal Mail's attempt to overturn a £50 million ($61 million) fine imposed by the country's telecoms regulator for abusing its dominance. Britain's highest court declined to look at the postal carrier's challenge to a finding that its proposed changes to wholesale pricing for bulk delivery services could have squeezed competitors out of the market. Royal Mail had asked the justices to consider how the lower courts examined the economic modeling it had relied on when proposing the price changes at the center of the case. But the Supreme Court has refused...

