Hedge Fund Demands $5M Back From Copper Mine Funding

By Alex Baldwin (August 18, 2022, 4:22 PM BST) -- Yieldpoint Stable Value Fund has sued a fellow investment fund manager, demanding that it repay the $5 million it lent to fund the expansion of an ailing Chilean copper mine. Kimura Commodity Trade Finance was obligated to pay back Yieldpoint's contribution to a $45 million funding agreement it organized by March, the asset manager told the High Court in a newly public July 16 lawsuit. Yieldpoint alleged that Kimura has breached its contract by failing to repay on time despite "numerous requests." The claim says that the contract Yieldpoint and Kimura signed clearly states that Kimura was obligated to repay the...

