Gold Trading Investment Scammer Hit With 14-Year Ban

By Joel Poultney (August 11, 2022, 6:18 PM BST) -- A London court has disqualified the de facto director of a gold trading company from practice after he helped to defraud investors out of £360,000 ($439,700) by promising "outrageously high returns" on commodity transactions in Africa. The Insolvency Service confirmed on Thursday a court decision banning Benedict Moruthoane, 51, from directly or indirectly becoming involved with a company for 14 years without the court's permission. The government agency said that the High Court ruled that the business Moruthoane helped to run had misled potential investors with deceptive and unauthorized promotional material. The court found Moruthoane had acted as a de facto...

