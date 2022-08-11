Paul Weiss-Led Apollo Closes $2.35B Direct Lending Fund

By Renee Hickman (August 11, 2022, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Apollo Global Management Inc. has closed on its first ever $2.35 billion direct lending fund, the private equity giant said Thursday, with assistance from legal adviser Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP. The fund, called Apollo Origination Partnership Fund I, represents Apollo's inaugural foray into large corporate direct lending, according to a statement. It will provide "financing solutions," primarily for companies based in North America and Western Europe. The fund will target companies that generate in excess of $100 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA. James Vanek, a partner at Apollo, said in Thursday's announcement...

