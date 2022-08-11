Ground Lease REITs Safehold, IStar Reach Merger

By Nate Beck (August 11, 2022, 2:07 PM EDT) -- Real estate ground-leasing firms Safehold Inc. and iStar announced they will combine Thursday in a deal advised by Kirkland & Ellis that values iStar at nearly $1.6 billion. The two real estate investment trusts will operate under the Safehold name, replacing Safehold's external management structure with iStar's management team. The deal also creates a new spinoff company to own all of iStar's assets that aren't related to a ground lease. The acquisition gives each iStar share an implied value of $18.39, which is 7.7% above Wednesday's closing price of $17.08. Safehold shareholders are expected to own about 34% of the new...

