Digital Bank Sues For Crypto Losses After Account Stalemate

By Joanne Faulkner (August 16, 2022, 7:18 PM BST) -- A Bulgarian cryptocurrency company is taking legal action in London against a former director, claiming he failed to keep up with his side of a settlement agreement and transfer crypto-assets that have now shed their value. Nexo Capital Inc. asked the High Court in a particulars of claim on Wednesday to order Georgi Shulev to transfer nine groups of crypto-assets, including bitcoin and etherium, to the company. Nexo said this is a condition of a July settlement agreement under which Shulev would receive $1 million. The company says it has been locked out of a trading account at a time when the...

