11th Circ. Says Medicare Reimbursement Suit Filed Too Late

By Kelcey Caulder (August 11, 2022, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit ruled that a lawsuit brought by the assignee of a now-defunct Medicare Advantage organization to recover a reimbursable payment from a primary payer was time-barred, concluding that a four-year limitations period applied. A three-judge panel on Wednesday affirmed a district court's ruling that MSPA Claims 1 LLC's lawsuit, seeking more than $25,000 in damages from Tower Hill Prime Insurance Co. as a result of its failure to reimburse statutorily required reimbursements, was filed too late. The panel said the four-year catch-all limitations period outlined in the U.S. Code Section 1658 renders the suit untimely. Under the code section, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS