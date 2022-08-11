Kennedys Hires Hogan Lovells Lead As New Director

By Matt Perez (August 11, 2022, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Kennedys announced Thursday it hired Hogan Lovells' global head of business improvement as its first director of transformation. Karen Peskett-Hall is joining Kennedys in its London office, tasked with overseeing a business improvement program at the firm. In her new role, she will analyze Kennedys' current strategy, and suggest improvements and innovations that could help the client experience. "This is another step on our journey to create a future-fit workplace that both colleagues and clients can be proud of," Suzanne Liversidge, global managing partner at the firm, said in the announcement. "While the pandemic accelerated some of our improvement plans, in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS