Amazon, GE Say Online Retailers Sold Fake Water Filters

By Collin Krabbe (August 12, 2022, 1:32 PM EDT) -- Amazon and GE have teamed up in a federal suit accusing 16 online retailers of using the e-commerce site to sell fake General Electric water filters, breaking U.S. trademark and false advertising laws. According to the Western District of Washington complaint filed Thursday, the defendants sold the water filters with fake versions of "GE" trademarks on Amazon, breaking the e-commerce giant's policies and deceiving customers about product authenticity. Amazon and GE said in their suit that the defendants are associated through physical addresses, phone numbers and shipping addresses. Their lawsuit also highlights defendants' alleged use of "similar deceptive tactics to evade...

