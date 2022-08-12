Insurer Can't Take Bid To Cut Atty Fraud Payout To Top Court

By Silvia Martelli (August 12, 2022, 12:39 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s highest court has refused to hear an insurer's challenge against a decision preventing it from reducing payouts to a partner at a law firm in northern England, who defrauded her clients out of millions of pounds, by aggregating the claims. The Supreme Court said on Thursday that it had refused permission to appeal on May 27 because the application by HDI Global Specialty SE "does not raise an arguable point of law." HDI had sought to challenge the Court of Appeal's unanimous ruling in August 2021 that HDI cannot aggregate the claims filed by victims of Linda Box, who was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS