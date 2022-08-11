Petrobras Defrauded Drilling Venture Investors, Court Rules

By Morgan Conley (August 11, 2022, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal court has agreed that Petrobras fraudulently induced several investment funds to finance a company formed for an oil drilling venture that was later revealed to be implicated in a massive bribery scheme, teeing up a trial on the investors' claim for $221 million in damages. U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta granted summary judgment in favor of investment funds managed by EIG Global Energy Partners LLC on their claims that Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, is liable for defrauding them and Petrobras aided and abetted fraud committed by the newly formed company, Sete Brasil Participações. The court withheld...

