Oracle Pay Bias Suit On Hold While Disbanded Class Appeals

By Amanda Ottaway (August 11, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A California judge put a 5-year-old lawsuit against Oracle on hold while women who say they were paid less than male colleagues try to persuade an appeals court to reinstate their class action status. Judge V. Raymond Swope issued an order Wednesday pausing the case while the women appeal his July 12 written order decertifying what had been an approximately 3,000-member class. The judge had said their claims encompass too many kinds of jobs to be manageable at trial. The former Oracle workers filed suit in June 2017, alleging the company underpaid women for doing the same work as their male...

