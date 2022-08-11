Boy Scouts To Submit Modified Ch. 11 Plan After Opinion

By Vince Sullivan (August 11, 2022, 2:41 PM EDT) -- The Boy Scouts of America said Thursday it intends to submit a modified plan by the end of the week that addresses issues raised by a Delaware bankruptcy judge in a lengthy opinion that approved the bulk of its $2.7 billion abuse claim settlement trust proposal. In a status report, court-appointed mediator Timothy V.P. Gallagher said the debtor has been working with parties to the mediation to alter the plan to bring it into alignment with the conclusions reached by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein in her July 29 opinion that held short of confirming the debtor's Chapter 11 plan....

