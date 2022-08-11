Top UK Court Won't Hear Tax Covenant Claim Appeal

By Dylan Moroses (August 11, 2022, 5:06 PM EDT) -- The U.K. Supreme Court won't review a Cyprus-based company's appeal of its contractual obligation to cover tax liabilities from its sale of shares in a mobile game developer to a holding company, according to a list of orders published Thursday. The U.K.'s top court declined to consider the appeal from Dodika Ltd., which had argued it shouldn't be held liable for a tax covenant claim raised by United Luck Group Holdings Ltd. The holding company faced potential tax liabilities in Slovenia related to an investigation into transfer pricing practices within its corporate group prior to finalization of the transaction. The sale...

