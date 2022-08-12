Property Mogul Can't Appeal RBS Loan Suit To Top Court

By Alex Baldwin (August 12, 2022, 2:27 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s top court will not hear an appeal by a property developer who claims the Royal Bank of Scotland PLC wrecked his business by coercing him into selling off parts of his portfolio in the aftermath of the financial crisis. A panel of justices said on Thursday that they had denied Oliver Morley's latest attempt to upend a ruling that the bank did not illegally pressure him into the deal to pay back an outstanding loan of £75 million ($91 million) under threat of liquidation. The U.K. Supreme Court concluded on June 7 that Morley's appeal did not raise an...

