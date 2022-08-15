Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2nd Circ. Vacates $1.5B Order In Family's Case Against Iran

By Katie Buehler (August 15, 2022, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel has vacated and remanded an order to collect $1.5 billion from a Kuwaiti bank in favor of the family of a U.S. citizen who was allegedly held captive and tortured for years in Iran.

The three-judge panel ordered a New York federal judge to first establish whether the bank has links to Iran.

A partially redacted opinion released Thursday wiped out two rulings that ordered Kuwait Finance House (Malaysia) Bhd., or KFH, to hand over about $1.46 billion in relation to a default judgment in favor of the family and estate of Robert Levinson, a U.S. citizen who was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!