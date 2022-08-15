2nd Circ. Vacates $1.5B Order In Family's Case Against Iran

By Katie Buehler (August 15, 2022, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel has vacated and remanded an order to collect $1.5 billion from a Kuwaiti bank in favor of the family of a U.S. citizen who was allegedly held captive and tortured for years in Iran. The three-judge panel ordered a New York federal judge to first establish whether the bank has links to Iran. A partially redacted opinion released Thursday wiped out two rulings that ordered Kuwait Finance House (Malaysia) Bhd., or KFH, to hand over about $1.46 billion in relation to a default judgment in favor of the family and estate of Robert Levinson, a U.S. citizen who was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS