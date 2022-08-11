Fredrikson & Byron Hires Real Estate Attorney

By Faith Williams (August 11, 2022, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Fredrikson & Byron PA announced this week the hiring of Sarah B. Bennett as an officer in the real estate, corporate and securities, bank and finance, and mergers and acquisitions groups. Previously a partner at Chestnut Cambronne PA, Bennett has experience advising business owners, real estate developers and individuals on real estate matters including purchase and sale transactions, commercial and multifamily development, and financing and leasing matters, according to Wednesday's press release. Bennett also advises real estate brokers, property management companies and common interest community associations on issues related to real estate brokerage companies under Minnesota statutes and the Minnesota Common...

