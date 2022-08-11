FTC Begins Privacy, Security Rulemaking Over GOP Rebuke

By Allison Grande (August 11, 2022, 4:13 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday kicked off the process of crafting new rules to set limits on companies' use and sharing of vast troves of consumer data and to crack down on lax data security practices, a move opposed by its two Republican commissioners. FTC Chair Lina Khan had previously teased that the commission was exploring ways to update its data privacy enforcement strategy, including by looking into establishing new commercial surveillance and data security rules that would set solid guardrails on these practices while allowing the commission to recover potentially hefty civil penalties for first-time violations. The commission followed...

