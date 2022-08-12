8th Circ. Ends Minn. Pipeline Appeal After Tribe Ruling

By Mike Curley (August 12, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit has agreed to end an appeal by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources seeking to keep a dispute with the White Earth Band of Ojibwe in federal court, saying the matter is moot after the tribe's own courts declined to exercise jurisdiction over the dispute. In a judgment filed Wednesday, the panel instructed the District of Minnesota court to vacate the order that the department was appealing, days after a stipulation from the state and the tribal court judge hearing the suit saying the relief sought by the state had effectively been granted already. The northern Minnesota tribe...

