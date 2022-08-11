Texas Says State Should Have Voice In Trans Care Suit

By Katie Buehler (August 11, 2022, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has urged a state appellate court to review three challenges his office filed against trial court rulings allowing a Dallas doctor to continue providing hormone treatment to transgender children diagnosed with gender dysphoria despite the state's stance that such treatment constitutes child abuse. In a Wednesday letter to the court, Paxton's office told the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas it has jurisdiction to rule on whether the state's bid to intervene in the dispute was improperly denied, whether the trial judge had jurisdiction over the dispute and whether the judge's order permitting the doctor to...

