Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Attys Nab $500K Award After Macy's $1.5M TCPA Deal

By Carolina Bolado (August 11, 2022, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Thursday awarded attorneys representing a class of consumers $500,000 in fees following the final approval of a $1.5 million settlement deal resolving claims against retail chain Macy's over unwanted debt collection calls using an automated dialing machine.

U.S. District Judge Wendy W. Berger gave her final stamp of approval on the deal and signed off on the plaintiffs' attorneys' request for one-third of the settlement amount after finding it fair because of how labor intensive and difficult the five-year Telephone Consumer Protection Act litigation was.

She also agreed to reimburse the attorneys $53,500 in expenses but...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!