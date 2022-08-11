Attys Nab $500K Award After Macy's $1.5M TCPA Deal

By Carolina Bolado (August 11, 2022, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Thursday awarded attorneys representing a class of consumers $500,000 in fees following the final approval of a $1.5 million settlement deal resolving claims against retail chain Macy's over unwanted debt collection calls using an automated dialing machine. U.S. District Judge Wendy W. Berger gave her final stamp of approval on the deal and signed off on the plaintiffs' attorneys' request for one-third of the settlement amount after finding it fair because of how labor intensive and difficult the five-year Telephone Consumer Protection Act litigation was. She also agreed to reimburse the attorneys $53,500 in expenses but...

