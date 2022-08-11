Fashion Mogul Gets Early Release On Contempt Charges

By Joanne Faulkner (August 11, 2022, 7:11 PM BST) -- A London judge granted fashion tycoon Kevin Stanford early release from prison Thursday after serving two months of a 24-month sentence, finding that he had "satisfactorily purged" contempt charges. High Court Judge Adam Johnson said that he was satisfied that Stanford, a former fashion executive who was chairman of the AllSaints chain, had "suffered proportionately to his past contempt." In June, the court gave Stanford three eight-month sentences to run concurrently after he was found guilty of three charges of contempt of court amid a bitter legal dispute over the collapse of an Icelandic bank. The court found he hadn't complied with a 2021...

