Unused Vacation Not Wages For Pensions, Mass. Justices Say

By Ivan Moreno (August 11, 2022, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts' highest court ruled Thursday that unused vacation time can't be used to calculate public employees' pension benefits, invalidating a 10-year-old memorandum from the state agency that oversees local retirement boards. The Supreme Judicial Court decision came in response to a 2018 lawsuit by a police officer in the town of Lexington who chose to convert 10 unused vacation days into wages each year from 2008 to 2015 so the money could be used toward tabulating his pension benefits. In doing so, Joseph O'Leary was relying on guidance issued in 2012 by the Public Employee Retirement Administration Commission, which said payouts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS