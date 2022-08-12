Threats Over Mar-A-Lago Warrant Not Surprising, Say Judges

By Jack Karp (August 12, 2022, 4:43 PM EDT) -- The attacks against U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart on social media show that Congress, which has been dragging its feet on legislation to address judicial safety, isn't doing enough, federal judges told Law360 Pulse. Judge Reinhart of the Southern District of Florida was targeted by multiple, often antisemitic, posts across Twitter, 4Chan and other social media platforms after signing off on a search warrant for FBI agents to comb former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property in Palm Beach. Many of the posts were threatening and some highlighted that Judge Reinhart is Jewish. Others echoed media reports that he previously worked...

