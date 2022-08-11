Fed. Circ. Still Won't Let Minerva Invalidate Hologic Patent

By Dani Kass (August 11, 2022, 9:00 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday held that Minerva Surgical Inc. can't invalidate a Hologic Inc. patent for which its own founder was an inventor, following a trip to the U.S. Supreme Court where the justices narrowed when inventors can challenge their own patents. The three-judge panel found that so-called assignor estoppel applies to Minerva and its founder, Csaba Truckai, and that the ban on challenging his own patent cannot be overcome by asserting a claim that's "materially broader" than what had been in the original patent application Truckai pursued while working at a Hologic predecessor. In finding so, the Federal Circuit's...

