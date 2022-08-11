Mich. Wins Chance To Tax Tribe's Members Off-Reservation

By Sanjay Talwani (August 11, 2022, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Thursday amended an injunction that prevented Michigan from collecting use tax from members of an American Indian tribe both inside and outside its tribal boundaries, saying state law could allow apportionment for off-reservation taxation of tribal members. U.S. District Judge Paul L. Maloney of the Western District of Michigan said in an opinion and order that the amended injunction could allow the state Treasury Department to create a formula that would permit the collection of an apportioned use tax from members of the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community. "Defendants have demonstrated that the language used in the injunction...

