Probationary Del. State Employees Are At-Will, 3rd Circ. Says

By P.J. D'Annunzio (August 11, 2022, 3:48 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit held Thursday that probationary state-employed workers in Delaware don't have a constitutionally protected property interest in continued employment, and instead have the legal standing of at-will employees under state law. The precedential ruling came in the case of Debra Thompson, who sued her former employer — Delaware's Department of Services for Children, Youth and their Families — for due process violations after she was demoted and terminated during her probationary period as an education supervisor. Chief U.S. Circuit Judge Michael Chagares wrote in the court's opinion that the trial judge correctly held that Delaware's merit rules treat probationary...

