Fla. Judges Say Baptist Hospital Malpractice Suit Can Proceed

By David Minsky (August 12, 2022, 8:26 PM EDT) -- A Florida appellate court on Wednesday revived a medical malpractice suit filed against Baptist Hospital in Pensacola by a woman who sustained brain damage, disagreeing with a lower court that found the company can't be held liable for actions by a contracted doctor. A three-judge panel with Florida's First District Court of Appeal partially reversed a summary judgment granted in favor of Baptist. That trial court ruling had found that the hospital wasn't vicariously liable for the brain damage sustained by patient Latisha Gradia after she went into cardiac arrest in 2021. Appellate Judge Timothy Osterhaus, writing the seven-page opinion for...

