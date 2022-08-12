Eversheds Sutherland Adds McDermott Insurance Atty In Calif.

By Jack Rodgers (August 12, 2022, 12:02 PM EDT) -- Eversheds Sutherland has added a former McDermott Will & Emery LLP partner to its newly launched San Francisco office, the firm recently announced. Dan Brown joins the firm's insurance practice as a partner and will help advise clients on insurance issues and regulations involving coverages, the firm said. According to his Eversheds Sutherland profile, Brown works on a number of state business laws and helps foreign insurers understand those regulations. He additionally works on licensing and compliance issues globally, and also handles exemptions, taxation and coverage levels involved with those plans, the firm said. Mark Wasserman, co-CEO of Eversheds Sutherland, said...

