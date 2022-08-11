Golden Corral Defeated In 4th Circ. Virus Coverage Appeal

By Elizabeth Daley (August 11, 2022, 8:24 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Thursday refused to revive restaurant chain Golden Corral's pandemic-related insurance coverage suit, affirming a North Carolina federal court's ruling that the buffet chain didn't suffer a physical loss or damage required for coverage under its $50 million policy with Illinois Union Insurance Co. The Raleigh-based national chain argued in its appeal that government shutdown orders impaired its operations and the civil authority clause in its insurance only required "imminent loss," but not anything "direct" or "physical," like what was required in the dozens of other rejected coverage suits. It also said that a contamination exclusion did not...

