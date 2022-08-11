NM Judge Trims Navajo Farmers' Claims In Gold King MDL

By Andrew Westney (August 11, 2022, 8:36 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico federal judge on Thursday cut some claims and preserved others brought by Navajo farmers and ranchers against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and an EPA contractor for noneconomic damages from the 2015 Gold King Mine spill. EPA contractor Weston Solutions Inc., joined by the agency, had asked the court for summary judgment on claims from Navajo farmers and ranchers and a group of owners of property along the Animas River in New Mexico, including claims for "annoyance and discomfort" and emotional distress. The case is part of sweeping litigation over an Aug. 5, 2015, incident in which 3...

