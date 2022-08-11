Thermostat Co. To Pay $1M For Ex-Employees' Charity Fraud

By Elliot Weld (August 11, 2022, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A Springfield, Missouri, thermostat company has agreed to pay back the roughly $1 million it obtained through a nearly decadelong alleged scheme by two former executives to embezzle money from a charity, the federal government announced Thursday. Pro1 IAQ, the thermostat design and sales firm, "benefited from acts of alleged criminal misconduct by the executives, who were also executives of the charity and channeled funds from Preferred Family Healthcare to financially enrich the firm," the U.S. Department of Justice said in a press release announcing the company's nonprosecution agreement. The executives, Bontiea Bernedette Goss and Tommy Ray Goss, were indicted in...

