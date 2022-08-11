Montana High Court Blocks State's Anti-Abortion Laws

By Adam Lidgett (August 11, 2022, 8:01 PM EDT) -- The highest state court in Montana has upheld a preliminary bar on a series of anti-abortion laws, putting those laws on ice while Planned Parenthood challenges them in court. In an opinion filed Tuesday, the Supreme Court of the State of Montana affirmed a lower court's preliminary injunction against the laws after finding "no error of law or manifest abuse of discretion." In ordering that the case will proceed at the lower court on the merits, the state Supreme Court said the abortion services providers that launched the suit didn't have to prove at this stage they would be ultimately successful...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS