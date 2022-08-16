Winston & Strawn Welcomes Kirkland Finance Pro

By Andrea Keckley (August 16, 2022, 1:39 PM EDT) -- Winston & Strawn LLP is bolstering its transactions practice with the hire of a former Kirkland & Ellis LLP partner, the firm announced Monday. Aaron Berlin is joining Winston & Strawn's Chicago office as a corporate partner in the firm's finance practice. "Winston appealed to me because it has a fabulous [mergers and acquisitions] team that was looking for additional support on their finance side, especially as it relates to middle market private equity sponsors, where I have a decade of experience," Berlin told Law360 on Tuesday. "It seemed like a terrific fit." The move comes as Winston & Strawn works...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS